Domino’s Stores looking to hire 100 team members in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire about 100 new team members across 10 stores through the Greater Youngstown area.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Ammar Jali, a Youngstown-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across Warren, Hubbard, Salem, Austintown, Newton Falls, Sharon, Greenville, Boardman, Calcutta and Niles are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while offering carryout to those who prefer it.

To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.

“While many local, state and federal rules have closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Jali. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.