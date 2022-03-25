WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges stemming from a domestic argument that ended with chaos on the interstate.

Liberty police continue to investigate what exactly happened, but the man involved appeared in Girard Municipal Court Friday morning for his arraignment.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Rayshon Ware’s behalf for charges of obstructing official business, possession of drugs, endangering children and resisting arrest.

Liberty police were called to what was believed to be a pedestrian accident. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle down an embankment on Interstate 80 at the 711 connector, along with a woman and baby who both appeared to have some injuries.

Witnesses told officers that a man had run from the area and was running west on I-80. Officers spotted the man, later identified as Ware, running down the center lane.

According to a police report, Ware eventually ran toward an embankment and dove headfirst into the ground before he was taken into custody.

Friday, Judge Jeffrey Adler ordered Ware be held without bond.