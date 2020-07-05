Domestic dispute ends with house fire in Youngstown

The cause of both the fire and the domestic dispute remain under investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police were called to a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon that ended with the house catching fire.

It happened sometime around 3:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Cleveland Street in Youngstown.

Officers say they responded to a call about a man chasing a son with a chain.

One adult son was found at the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw the house was on fire.

The cause of both the fire and the domestic dispute remain under investigation.

Sergeant Travis Kis of the Youngstown Police Department says one man was arrested.

“Our officers encountered a little bit of resistance trying to take him into custody, but we were able to eventually get him into custody and everybody turned out to be alright here,” Kis said.

Kis says that there was a dog inside the house and it did not survive.