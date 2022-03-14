CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Country superstar Dolly Parton is passing on a nomination to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

In a social media post Monday, Parton said that she “has not won that right” and is respectfully bowing out for consideration.

She said that she hopes to create a rock and roll album in the future and hopes that she might be considered again.

“I do hope the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again–if I’m ever worthy,” Parton wrote.

She went on to say that her husband is a big rock and roll fan and has encouraged her to explore that genre.