Dollar General awards literacy grants across Ohio, including in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is awarding more than $215,000 in literacy grants across Ohio, including in Youngstown.

The grants will help educators at 40 Ohio schools, libraries and literacy organizations get additional resources for new and ongoing youth literacy programs.

“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

Grants will be awarded to the following Ohio recipients:

Ashland City Schools, Ashland County – $1,500

Ohio University, Athens County – $2,660

Clark County Literacy Coalition, Clark County – $3,000

Northwestern Elementary School, Clark County $2,000

The Conscious Connect Redevelopment Corporation, Inc., Clark County – $2,000

Clermont Northeastern Local Schools, Clermont County – $4,000

Albert Einstein Academy, Cuyahoga County – $3,500

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, Cuyahoga County – $3,000

Coach Sam’s Inner Circle Foundation, Cuyahoga County – $3,000

Henry Johnson Center, Cuyahoga County – $2,000

Lawrence School, Cuyahoga County – $3,950

OhioGuidestone, Cuyahoga County – $2,632

Community Action Program Commission of the Lancaster-Fairfield County Area, Inc., Fairfield County – $3,640

United Way of Fairfield County, Fairfield County – $2,000

Westerville School District Library, Franklin County $4,000

WordPlay Cincy, Hamilton County – $3,000

Wyler Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, Hamilton County – $4,000

Oak Hill Union Local School, Jackson County – $4,000

Ohio Valley Youth Network, Jefferson County – $2,000

Fine Arts Association, Lake County – $3,250

The Salvation Army, Lake County – $3,000

Licking County Educational Service Center, Licking County – $2,000

Partners in Education of Toledo, Lucas County – $3,000

The Learning Club of Toledo, Lucas County $4,000

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, Mahoning County – $2,500

Marion Family YMCA, Marion County – $2,000

Friends of Aullwood, Montgomery County – $2,500

South Elementary, Morgan County – $2,000

Muskingum County Library System, Muskingum County – $2,000

Zanesville City Schools, Muskingum County – $110,000

South Bloomfield Elementary, Pickaway County – $2,000

Woodmore Local Schools, Sandusky County – $2,500

Wheelersburg Elementary School, Scioto County – $3,000

First Tee of Greater Akron, Summit County – $900

Norton Elementary School, Summit County – $1,326

Students With A Goal, Summit County – $2,000

Summit Christian School, Inc., Summit County – $3,100

Marysville Exempted Village School District, Union County – $4,000

Crestview Local Schools, Van Wert County – $2,700

Warren Local Schools, Washington County – $2,000

Over the past 27 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million.

Applications for the 2021 grant cycle will be open on January 4 at www.dgliteracy.org.