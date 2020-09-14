Dollar General awards literacy grants across Ohio, including in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is awarding more than $215,000 in literacy grants across Ohio, including in Youngstown.
The grants will help educators at 40 Ohio schools, libraries and literacy organizations get additional resources for new and ongoing youth literacy programs.
“This year, many teachers, libraries and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
Grants will be awarded to the following Ohio recipients:
- Ashland City Schools, Ashland County – $1,500
- Ohio University, Athens County – $2,660
- Clark County Literacy Coalition, Clark County – $3,000
- Northwestern Elementary School, Clark County $2,000
- The Conscious Connect Redevelopment Corporation, Inc., Clark County – $2,000
- Clermont Northeastern Local Schools, Clermont County – $4,000
- Albert Einstein Academy, Cuyahoga County – $3,500
- Center for Arts-Inspired Learning, Cuyahoga County – $3,000
- Coach Sam’s Inner Circle Foundation, Cuyahoga County – $3,000
- Henry Johnson Center, Cuyahoga County – $2,000
- Lawrence School, Cuyahoga County – $3,950
- OhioGuidestone, Cuyahoga County – $2,632
- Community Action Program Commission of the Lancaster-Fairfield County Area, Inc., Fairfield County – $3,640
- United Way of Fairfield County, Fairfield County – $2,000
- Westerville School District Library, Franklin County $4,000
- WordPlay Cincy, Hamilton County – $3,000
- Wyler Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, Hamilton County – $4,000
- Oak Hill Union Local School, Jackson County – $4,000
- Ohio Valley Youth Network, Jefferson County – $2,000
- Fine Arts Association, Lake County – $3,250
- The Salvation Army, Lake County – $3,000
- Licking County Educational Service Center, Licking County – $2,000
- Partners in Education of Toledo, Lucas County – $3,000
- The Learning Club of Toledo, Lucas County $4,000
- United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, Mahoning County – $2,500
- Marion Family YMCA, Marion County – $2,000
- Friends of Aullwood, Montgomery County – $2,500
- South Elementary, Morgan County – $2,000
- Muskingum County Library System, Muskingum County – $2,000
- Zanesville City Schools, Muskingum County – $110,000
- South Bloomfield Elementary, Pickaway County – $2,000
- Woodmore Local Schools, Sandusky County – $2,500
- Wheelersburg Elementary School, Scioto County – $3,000
- First Tee of Greater Akron, Summit County – $900
- Norton Elementary School, Summit County – $1,326
- Students With A Goal, Summit County – $2,000
- Summit Christian School, Inc., Summit County – $3,100
- Marysville Exempted Village School District, Union County – $4,000
- Crestview Local Schools, Van Wert County – $2,700
- Warren Local Schools, Washington County – $2,000
Over the past 27 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million.
Applications for the 2021 grant cycle will be open on January 4 at www.dgliteracy.org.