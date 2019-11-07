Dogs taken from Warren Twp. home getting treatment after dogfighting complaints

Law enforcement served a warrant at the home last week after a lengthy investigation

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A dozen dogs were seized during an investigation into complaints of dogfighting in Warren Township. We checked up on how they are doing Wednesday.

All of the dogs are pit bulls and pit mixes. They’re now being taken care of at the Animal Welfare League facility in Vienna.

Last week, TAG investigators and Warren Township police served a warrant at a home on Dover Street.

“On the scene, the property owner signed over custody of the animals to AWL so we currently do have custody,” Lori Shandor said.

Warren Township Police Chief Benjamin Harrell said his department was helping to serve the warrant. According to a release, it was part of a lengthy investigation into complaints of dogfighting at the address.

“Dogfighting’s associated, I’m sure, with dope, guns, bad guys, you know,” Harrell said. “We just want to make sure our residents are safe.”

Passing by the home, eight dog houses can be spotted outside. Humane agents said the dogs appear to be in good health, although a few do have some injuries that are being treated.

“Some of them did have some scarring and things, and then we did have a couple that were difficult to handle,” Shandor said.

The investigation is still going on. No one has been arrested.