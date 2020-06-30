Dogs ran through gap in fence, attacking passerby in Warren, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A dog owner in Warren is facing charges after investigators say his dogs got loose and one of them bit someone.

The victim was walking through the Jefferson School parking lot when he was suddenly bit by a dog.

911 caller: “I was walking to the store and the damn dog had jumped out and he had bit me in my face, scratched me open and I’m feeling lightheaded as hell. I feel like I’m about to fall out.”

“He went to swing his belt at them and it really didn’t do much,” said John Onatz, animal control officer. “He was bit on his right thumb and then when he was backpedaling away, he twisted his ankle. The dogs then released him. He was bleeding pretty good.”

Onatz said the dog managed to find a space under a chain link fence and attack the man as he walked past.

“We believe when the dog saw the gentleman walking through the parking lot here at Jefferson School, they both came after him when, in fact, one dog bit him.”

Onatz said their owner, Dana Hunter, thought the dogs were secured in his fenced-in backyard. Hunter has since boarded up the large gap under the fence, but now he’s facing charges of vicious dogs and dogs running at large.