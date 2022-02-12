CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mosquito Lake Dog Park hosted its bi-annual puppy bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Dogs and their owners came out to support the Bengals or the Rams. There were two sessions, one for smaller breeds and one for bigger breeds.

But the puppy bowl is more than just a pre-game celebration.

“The most important thing they have to learn is how to interact with another dog because they really don’t have fun at that park if they’re nervous or scared,” said Mosquito Lake Dog Park president Ugo Scarnecchia.

Mosquito Lake also has puppy meet-and-greets starting in March.

The next puppy bowl is scheduled for June.