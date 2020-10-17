Dogs find forever home at Boardman adoption event

Since the start of the pandemic, Every Dog Matters hasn't been able to do fundraisers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some good dogs had their chance to find their forever home Saturday.

The event was put on by the Every Dog Matters Rescue Group and Boardman Subaru.

They still have been able to get dogs adopted, and their message is still the same on why it’s so important.

“If more people would adopt dogs, we’d be able to help more dogs, and why not take a dog from a shelter or from a foster home and give them a permanent home, compared to going to buy a dog,” said Amanda Hamilton of Every Dog Matters Rescue.

The whole month of October is Subaru Loves Pets Month.

