ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a two story house fire in Alliance Friday morning where two dogs perished.

According to a Facebook post by Alliance Police Department, crews from Alliance and Sebring fought flames at a fire at the 700 block of North Walnut Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police provided video of the incident as it happened.

Sebring Fire Chief Mike Springer said that the house was vacant.

The fire is under investigation.