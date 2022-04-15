CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Two dogs in Champion have been deemed dangerous following the death of another dog.

Don Blevins says his 11-year-old miniature schnauzer Yorkie mix named Buster was attacked and killed by two dogs on Wednesday.

It happened in Blevins’ fenced-in backyard on Center Street West.

“He was more than a dog. He was more than I can explain in words. He did so much for me and for my stepfather. He helped us through a really hard time,” Blevins said.

Blevins believes the other dogs jumped over his fence. He says he doesn’t necessarily want the other dogs put down, but he wants to go to bed at night knowing they won’t hurt anything or anyone else.

Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss says the dogs’ owner Susan Postlethwait has been cited.

Court records show Postlethwait is due in court next week on a misdemeanor confinement and restraint charge.

Goss says Postlethwait also has 10 days to appeal the dangerous dog designation.