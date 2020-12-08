Dog warden thinks stolen trap was taken by someone who doesn’t like what they do

The trap was set on Youngstown's east side to catch a dog running scared

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden’s office is filing a theft report after a dog trap was taken.

It was set on Youngstown’s east side to catch a dog running scared.

The trap was near Gluck and Jacobs.

A deputy checked it on Saturday and it was empty. Then, within a couple of days, the trap was missing.

The dog warden feels some of the people in the neighborhood like the dog out there and some of the neighbors don’t.

“That’s our job to pick up stray animals. And this dog, if they had it contained or on a chain, it would be a different story. But that is not what we’re looking at, and we set this trap,” said Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry.

The Dog Warden’s office would like to get the trap back. It was a gift from Friends of Fido, which is a non-profit group that helps the dog warden.