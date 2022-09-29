YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For months, we’ve reported about how overrun local animal shelters have been with abandoned dogs and cats.

Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry told Commissioners Thursday that the situation is the same nationwide and that neighboring counties have called to ask if there is available space to house their animals.

Fry says the local facility is nearing its maximum capacity, crediting the support group “Friends of Fido” with helping offset the costs of caring for all the dogs.

“I mean all of these cases that you hear they would have been put down. They would have had to be. There would be no way for us to care for them, to get the veterinary care they needed to do all of them,” Fry said.

Although Fry says her office is supported by the county’s annual dog-licensing fees, she adds many of the strays her staff brings in have never been licensed.