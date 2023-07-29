WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Dog Warden is giving you an opportunity to save animals with a free adoption event.

The kennel is looking for people who want to give stray dogs the care they need.

Currently, the kennel is almost filled to capacity. The local organization has almost 30 dogs and six wardens to take care of them.

So, organizational leaders waived all animal adoption fees.

First News spoke to leaders about the process of adopting a pet.

“It’s a foster [program] with the intent to adopt, so you basically take the dog home for a couple of weeks under foster. It’s free spay/free neuter with the adoption, free microchip,” said James Infante, with the dog warden.

Leaders say they are there to help with each step in the adoption process.

The kennel will be waiving fees from now until Aug. 5.