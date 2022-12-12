MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden says it is at full capacity for medium- and large-sized dogs.

On Monday, the organization shared a post saying it is out of kennels for medium and large dogs.

It went on to state, “We are in a very urgent situation. We have 88 dogs, 99% of them are strays that no one claimed. These dogs are essentially abandoned.”

The post goes on to state that the organization currently has eight people caring for 88 dogs, with one deputy on the road. With some of the workers in the front office.

“We have one other ‘office staff member’ who has been cleaning in the kennels instead for the past few weeks due to the number of dogs in our care and our staffing situation,” it states.

The post went on to encourage people to apply to foster for rescues in order to help ease the load at the dog warden’s office. It also encouraged people to volunteer, with a volunteer class on the last Thursday of every month.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden does not have its own foster program, but the dogs can be fostered through local rescues.

Another post went on to list the following rescues that can take fosters:

Anyone interested in more information can call the warden’s office at 330-740-2205 or email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov.