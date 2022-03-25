YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog that was shot earlier this month on Youngstown’s West Side is now recovering in a foster home.

Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry said Pizza’s foster family reports that Pizza is “perfect.” He hasn’t had an accident in the house, follows his foster mother everywhere, and when it’s bedtime, he runs straight to his doggy bed.

“He has come so far and is doing very well. It’s the best we could hope for,” Fry said.

Pizza was found curled up in a yard on Cherry Hill Avenue. He had a severe infection and multiple fractures in his month from a bullet that was lodged in his teeth.

The dog got the name “Pizza” because the man who found the dog had him covered up and was attempting to feed him pizza.

How Pizza ended up injured is still under investigation.