WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A dog was rescued after a house caught on fire in Warren Saturday evening.

The Warren Fire Department responded to a second-floor house fire on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

It took two hours for firefighters to put it out, according to Warren Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page.

The dog was taken for treatment. No one else was injured.

The fire is under investigation.