(WKBN) – A local non-profit rescue group that helps the Mahoning County Dog Warden needs your help.

Friends of Fido is hosting an emergency fundraiser next weekend. It will coincide with Earth Day.

The first 100 people that donate $20 will receive a tree seedling. If you donate $50, you’ll be part of a tree that will shade the Mahoning County Dog Pound’s walking area. For a $300 donation, one individual tree will be planted with a corresponding plaque in memory of a loved one or pet.

“It’s very important, especially now. The dogs we’re seeing come in are in very bad shape and requiring a lot of vet care before they’re ready for adoption,” said Lisa Hill, kennel manager for the Mahoning County Dog Warden.

Any funds that Friends of Fido raise go directly to the dogs at the Mahoning County Dog Warden for anything they need, including surgery, collars, food, toys and training.