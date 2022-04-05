POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland residents with furry friends have a new space to let them stretch their legs.

A new dog park in Riverside Park opened this week. It’s right next to its old location at the baseball field.

Previously, dog owners were allowed to use the field as a park in its off-hours but Poland council member Anthony Lattanzio says it was better to separate the spaces.

“Over the winter, people had been using it. It wasn’t in great shape. People hadn’t been picking up after themselves the way we had hoped so we said, ‘Alright, let’s get another plan,'” he said.

It cost Poland about $6,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to build the dog park.