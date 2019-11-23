Dog killed in Trumbull Co. fire remembered for saving owner, sticking by his side

Jeff Flory and his dog, Spike, had lived almost a decade of life together -- now Jeff has to live without his best friend

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The son of a man hurt in a house fire in Trumbull County earlier this week talks about the one thing they could not save — the man’s dog, which meant everything to him.

The fire happened Tuesday morning at Jeff Flory’s house on Edwards Road in Weathersfield Township.

“He described it as a Christmas tree of fire coming from the heater right up into the roof,” said James Flory, the victim’s son.

Jeff said fire shot through the attic, too.

He was able to escape, thanks to his dog, Spike, whose barking woke him up.

“If it wasn’t for that dog, he wouldn’t have made it out of there either,” James said. “He would’ve slept through.”

Jeff was able to get out through a kitchen window. He did everything he could to save Spike.

“He kicked out this window and was leaning in, trying to get the dog and ended up losing sight of the dog in all the smoke,” James said.

Tragically, Spike did not survive the fire. The dog was later found under a bed. He died of smoke inhalation.

James said his father is heartbroken.

“He even told me the other day, ‘I could care less about losing everything.’ The part that hurts him is that dog.”

James said his father rescued Spike when he was just a puppy and the two have been inseparable for almost a decade.

“That dog stuck by his side the whole time.”

Spike was even there when Jeff fought homelessness years ago.

“Him and his dog stayed in a tent out in the woods and that dog, they’ve been through so much together,” James said.

Jeff suffered severe burns on his face and hands. He is in good condition at the hospital.

James said his father can recover from any burn or injury but it’s the recovery from losing his best friend that will take a lifetime.

“You can always buy new things, you know? You can’t really replace people and animals.”