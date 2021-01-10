Dog found alive in Warren dumpster on road to recovery

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County has been calling the dog Phoenix

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A dog found was alive in a dumpster in Warren Thursday morning by Warren City Environmental Services employees. She was scared and visibly hurt, but she is now on the road to recovery.

They gave an update on Phoenix Saturday.

Phoenix was seen by a veterinarian and had multiple x-rays. She does not have any breaks, the Animal Welfare League said.

They also said Phoenix is very dehydrated and malnourished.

AWL is treating her open wounds and closely monitoring her recovery.

A donor reached out to cover all of Phoenix’s medical expense. Other donations will go toward helping the investigation of her case and other dogs like Phoenix.

AWL said they have heard from dozens of people interested in adopting Phoenix, but they say it will be a while before she is ready for a new home.