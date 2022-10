MILTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to I-76 in Milton Township after a dog food truck rolled over, closing one Eastbound lane in the area.

Troopers were called to mile marker 53 of I-76 around 2:20 a.m. All other lanes are open.

OSP said that there were no injuries.

Troopers said they are waiting for another truck to arrive on scene. Once it does, workers will transfer the contents of the overturned truck.

The driver will be cited with failure to control.