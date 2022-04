WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A dog died after a home caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 200 block of Central Parkway Ave SE just after 1 p.m.

The fire started in the kitchen when the resident was cooking with a propane cylinder indoors. It was fully involved when crews arrived.

According to Warren Fire Department, no one else who lived in the home was hurt.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury to his hand while fighting the fire.