YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cooler weather and shorter days mean that there will likely be more deer on Ohio’s roads.

During the peak time of the year for deer-related crashes, AAA is offering up some tips for drivers.

According to AAA East Central, the average insurance damage claim for deer crashes is on the rise, so it’s important to check what is covered.

AAA Insurance reports its average deer-related claim in the region is about $5,600. This year’s average is more than $600 higher than last year’s.

“Collision coverage” only pays for damage to a car that results from a crash with an object such as a telephone pole or mailbox.

That’s why AAA recommends drivers opt-in for “comprehensive coverage,” which covers damage to a car covered by disasters other than collisions. In this case, that would be contact with animals.

“If you do happen to see a deer in your path, don’t swerve. Try to keep your hands firmly on the wheel. If you swerve, you could hit an ongoing vehicle. You could hit a telephone pole or a tree,” said Lynda Lambert, of AAA East Central.

According to data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, since 2017, there have been over 100,000 deer-related crashes in Ohio.

In the event of a deer-related crash, AAA recommends that drivers call the police, turn on the vehicle’s hazard lights, and move the car to a safe location, if possible.