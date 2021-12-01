Does something look off with the new Cleveland Guardians sign?

Previously aired video shows footage when the Guardians team shop sign recently fell

CLEVELAND (WJW) — New signage for the Cleveland Guardians has not been off to a good start.

First, the sign to the team shop at Progressive Field fell a couple weeks ago – on the day they started selling Guardians gear for the first time.

Now, the iconic script sign installed at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario appears to be off-center. And it’s not hard to miss.

The team’s response? “We’re still working thru it.”

Cleveland City Council recently gave approval for a deal to renovate Progressive Field – a package that called for the city to contribute $8 million a year for ballpark renovations and upkeep. In return, the Guardians would sign a 15-year lease.

Add to that, the $4.5 million commitment the team already made and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s support for $2 million a year in state funding.

The project that’s set to begin in April 2022 and be completed by opening day in April 2025 is estimated to total about $435 million.