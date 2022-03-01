BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lots of drivers were frustrated with conditions Tuesday in the area as potholes continue to pop up.

Market Street, Southern Boulevard and Lake Park Road are just some of the roads still in patchwork condition.

Johnathan Blake drives all over the country for his job, but especially northeast Ohio, and said Ohio roads are some of the worst he’s ever seen.

“We’re all over the country driving. So what I’m seeing is inferior roadwork, especially in Ohio and Pennsylvania. They do not do the roads the way other states do,” said Blake.

While another driver, Tom Jackson from Hubbard, said it’s to be expected after the winter storms, he appreciates all the work townships have put in and said he’s more frustrated with places like private parking lots.

“It doesn’t look like it a lot of the time but they’re really trying. The places where more potholes are coming up are parking lots in the large complexes,” said Jackson.

Blake said he has had to replace three tires due to potholes in the last few months and hopes road crews continue to get out there to fix the roads.