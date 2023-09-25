LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dinner fundraiser at Station Square Restaurant in Liberty is planned to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

Local physicians will be your server for the evening, working for tips to support the cause.

There are two seating times. The first runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The second from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

“The good thing is that you will see the local people benefitting each other and pretty much everyone coming from different places — from the northern part, from the southern part of the Mahoning Valley just to get together to have fun,” said Dr. Manuel Bautista

Reservations are required. You can also purchase a $50 Station Square gift card or bottle of Station Square wine, and 20% of that purchase will be donated back to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.