Doctors urging patients to catch up on cancer screenings, appointments

(WYTV) – As more people are getting vaccinated for the coronavirus, doctors are urging us to catch up on the appointments that we may have missed.

Electra Paskett is a breast cancer survivor and has spent her career in the Columbus area advocating for cancer prevention, especially in communities where people don’t often go to their doctor.

The pandemic and it’s effects on their way of life made for hard choices.

“For them, going to get a mammogram, Pap test or colon screening test is not the first thing on their list. They’re worried about other things, for example, food or their job or child care,” said Paskett.

Cancer screenings dramatically decreased during the pandemic, which could lead to a spike in later-stage diagnoses in the coming years.

Cancer specialists urge those who have put off their screenings to get caught up as soon as possible.

These same specialists estimate that delays in cancer screenings over the past year could account for 10,000 deaths over the next 10 years from breast cancer and colorectal cancers alone.