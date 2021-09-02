Doctors say new moms shouldn’t worry about effect of COVID-19 vaccine on newborns

(WYTV) – Are you a nursing mom and have you been vaccinated against the coronavirus? You might be wondering if something is getting through to your baby. Some studies have found that the COVID-19 vaccine antibodies are showing up in breast milk.

Doctors say that is nothing to worry about, just the opposite.

“Those antibodies that we’re finding in breast milk, antibodies against SARS-COV-2 that we’re finding in this breast milk, we’re hoping they will offer some protection for these newborns,” said Dr. Tosin Goje, an OBGYN at the Cleveland Clinic.

A newborn’s immune system is still developing, leaving the baby vulnerable to viruses and bacteria and dependent on protection from mothers. We know that babies who are breastfed have a lower risk for certain infections. But will the the COVID-19 vaccine antibodies in breast milk protect an infant from coronavirus? We’re not sure…yet.

But it does work in other cases. When mothers get the flu vaccine, they produce antibodies and those antibodies protect the newborn when they are transferred through breast milk.