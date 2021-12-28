Doctors’ offices slammed with holiday COVID concerns

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Hospitals and emergency rooms are filling up. Now, primary care offices are feeling the strain of COVID-19 and winter illnesses, too.

Dr. Mike Sevilla with Salem Family practice says this week, Christmas to the New Year, is typically a quiet one but not this year. He says the minute their office opened the Monday after Christmas the phones rang off the hook.

Its a combination of COVID-19 testing for precaution, people with symptoms and his regular checkups all wanting to be seen at once.

“I know for our office here sometimes we’ve had to extend hours just to accommodate patients. We want to try to give our best response to our patients as much as we can,” Sevilla said.

He said COVID-19 tests are getting harder to come by because of high demand. Even still, it’s better to be tested and error on the side of caution especially if you are someone of high risk. Have patience, though, with your provider and know they are backed up just like the hospitals.