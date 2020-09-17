Doctor says vaccine hurdle could be with those hardest hit by COVID

Once the trials are done, the pharmaceutical companies will have to get FDA approved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Research continues on a COVID-19 vaccine. Big pharmaceutical companies are actively testing volunteers.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Virginia Dee Banks says there is a process with the testing. The first clinical trial phase is for selected individuals.

The second phase will be for a larger population, and the third phase continues distribution of the vaccination to individuals.

Once the trials are done, the pharmaceutical companies will have to get FDA approved. Dr. Banks says the problem after the vaccine is ready is gaining trust from people.

“It’s going to be a very tough sale, especially to certain segments of our community and those who were hardest hit – the African American community and the Latinx population,” said Dr. Virginia Dee Banks, Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates.

Dr. Banks says while the vaccine trials go on, you still should wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.