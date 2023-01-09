SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – You might still be going strong with dieting and working out in the new year, or like many, you may have fallen off track.

A doctor at Sharon Regional Medical Center says if you’re not seeing results from your resolution, you’re not alone.

For many, dieting isn’t enough, especially if it’s a “fad diet.” Though working out can help, your metabolism can make things difficult.

“Other people that are struggling with weight, for example, then think, ‘Oh, this person is lazy or undisciplined,’ but that’s not really true. It’s a metabolic problem,” said Dr. Sheetal Nijhawan, a bariatric surgeon at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

If a good diet and exercise aren’t enough, they can also address weight loss with bariatric surgery.