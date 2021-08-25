Doctor recommends catching up on childhood vaccines as school year starts

(WKBN) – As kids head back to the classroom, doctors recommend making sure they’re up to date with the necessary vaccines.

Certain vaccines are often mandated when going into kindergarten and seventh grade.

Dr. Adam Keating, a pediatrician with the Cleveland Clinic, recommends to ask about the HPV vaccines for preteens, which can prevent certain types of cancer later in life.

He said a flu shot is recommended for everyone over six months of age and for this school year, he recommends kids 12 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It really is our way out of this pandemic and we want to protect the kids just as much as we want to protect the adults and communities around them. Both flu and COVID vaccines, really, their best use is to keep people out of the hospital and to keep from getting seriously ill,” Keating said.

If children are behind on their vaccinations, he said it’s never too late to catch up.

“If they are behind, the best time for them to have gotten the vaccine is yesterday and the next best time is today. And we do have schedules to be able to catch kids back up for the vast majority of vaccines if they’ve missed some,” Keating said.