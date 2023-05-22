WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police responded to a scene Friday where a Warren man on a motorcycle is accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy, according to a report.

The scene was at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Front Street SW just before 8 p.m.

Police spoke with the 12-year-old victim on the scene who had visible injuries, according to the report. The victim said a man, later identified as 64-year-old Lyle Holton, was riding a motorcycle with no shirt or shoes and hit him.

Reports say Holton “cornered” the kids, accusing them of breaking out the windows of cars parked at his shop. When an officer asked Holton if he wanted to hit the kids, Holton reportedly said he only wanted to pin them.

When the officer asked if Holton drove directly at the kids at 20 mph, Holton said yes and laughed, according to the report.

The victim said when he asked Holton what his problem was, Holton replied “Do you want to die young?” The report stated.

The motorcycle Holton was driving weighs 877 pounds, according to the report.

Multiple witnesses and a camera all captured the exchange.

Holton is charged with felonious assault and will be in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.