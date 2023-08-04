AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Another week, and yet there are still no winners in the long-running bingo game for one of the Valley’s Catholic parishes.

The jackpot Friday night at Youngstown’s Holy Apostles Parish pull-tab bingo game was up to $23,200.

But there was no winner, so the jackpot for Friday, Aug. 11, will be $24,200. It will increase by $1,000 every week until there’s a winner.

It will be, by far, the biggest jackpot in the history of the Holy Apostles Parish bingo game that has been around for over 30 years.

Veteran bingo players say it’s the largest jackpot ever at a bingo game anywhere around Youngstown, and so far it’s only getting bigger.

The Holy Apostles bingo is held every Friday in Austintown’s Wedgewood Plaza.