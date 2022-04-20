(WKBN) — You can hop on a WRTA bus without having to wear a mask.

Its dropped the requirement, which was overturned by a federal judge this week.

WRTA drivers will not have to wear a mask either.

The new policy certainly clears up confusion for passengers.

“We’re just happy that our passengers can get on the bus without worrying about having to take a mask with them. Most places now don’t use masks so it’s kind of cutting down on the confusion,” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris.

Harris said WRTA will continue to follow the TSA’s advice for public transit.