YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When driving a vehicle there may be instances you might end up on the side of the road.

If you decide to step out of your car, it can be very dangerous with oncoming traffic. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has some advice to help keep yourself safe if you do find yourself in this situation.

“This goes back to the shared responsibility anytime we are on the roadway. It’s both the driver and the person who finds themself in that sort of situation. So, if you find yourself stranded, a lot of it comes down to being prepared before you hit the road,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Safety Tips:

– Before getting out of the car, get as far away from the road as possible

– Have a flashlight, traffic cone, flare or reflective clothing in the car

– Stay alert, watch for traffic

When in doubt, OSHP suggests staying in the car and calling 911 for assistance.