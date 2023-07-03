AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One by one, customers roll their carts up to the checkout at Phantom Fireworks in Austintown, stocking up for their traditional Independence Day celebrations.

“Started with a few sprinklers and some little stuff, and it became big with the neighbors and everyone’s enjoying it,” said Dinesh Dhawan, a customer.

As it turns out, gray, cloudy skies — and even a little rain — may actually help with sales.

“People aren’t sitting out by the pool, they’re not out doing their yardwork, they’re not having their barbeques during the day when it’s like this,” says Mike Podlosky, with Phantom Fireworks. “They say, ‘Hey, why don’t we go to the fireworks store? You know, pass some time?'”

These days, there’s a lot more “boom” for your buck, and you can even scan a code with your cellphone to see how different fireworks packages will display.

Many of those coming here this season may be bringing their credit card. Roughly half the sales at stores like Phantom Fireworks are in the $2,000 to $3,000 range.

“A lot of bigger orders are going out all at once. The big assortments are moving a lot quicker than we normally see,” Podlosky said.

Those shoppers First News spoke with believe bigger is definitely better.

Jimmy Clint and his kids drove here from Diamond, Ohio, and came away with two cart-loads…

“The cooler the show is, the more we want to get and the nicer the show we want to put on for the families — so we really enjoy it,” Clint said. “We have a big family party, big get-together, and everyone gets together and we set them all off at the end of the day and call it a night.”

Here’s to a bang-up — and safe — Independence Day.