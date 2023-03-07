CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Calcutta Fire Department is sending out a warning to residents to not click on a text scam that is going around.

The text says that the fire department is selling hoodies and they are not. They say the same type of scam was going around for the Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

“Do not lick on ones from them either,” Calcutta officials wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station reported last month that people were getting text messages saying the 910th Airlift Wing was selling t-shirts. Those text messages were not legitimate.

“At best, they’re taking advantage of the 910th Airmen by selling merchandise that they are not licensed to sell. At worst, the sites are scams that could compromise your credit card or bank account information. Do not click the links,” Air Station officials wrote.