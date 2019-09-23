Divide and conquer: Valley groups come together to register voters in Mahoning County

The Valley Votes Coalition consists of many organizations, including the YWCA of Mahoning County and the Jewish Relations Council

(WYTV) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Everywhere across the country, groups of people will be helping others register to vote.

Locally, multiple groups have joined together to help reach as many voters as possible in Mahoning County.

The Valley Votes Coalition consists of many organizations, including the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown, the YWCA of Mahoning County and the Jewish Relations Council.

“We want to make sure people are getting registered to vote and realize the importance of that. So collectively, instead of duplicating, we can kind of track where the gaps are in purged voters,” said Leah Merritt, CEO of the YWCA of Mahoning County.

Merritt said areas such as inner cities typically have a lower voter turnout than the suburbs.

If you’re interested in registering, the following locations are open to the public:

— YWCA Mahoning Valley: 25 W. Rayen Ave.

— Davis Family YMCA: 45 McClurg Rd.

— YMCA Downtown: 17 N. Champion St.

— Oak Hill Collaborative: 507 Oak Hill Ave.

— Jewish Community Center: 505 Gypsy Ln.

— Ohio Urban Renaissance, Inc.: 421 North Ave.

— Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (all locations)