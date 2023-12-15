BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools informed the Spartan family that a student who has been battling bone cancer has passed away.

The school sent a message in its internal system that Alex Perry, who was a sophomore at Boardman High School, died Thursday.

“As a district, we send our prayers and support to the Perry family at this very difficult time. We will pass along information on arrangements when it becomes available. We thank everyone who worked to ease the suffering of this Spartan family, and we know that you will continue to keep them in your prayers,” administrators wrote in the message.

The Spartan community and the Boardman community at large have supported Perry as he fought the disease following his diagnosis at 14 years old.

Just last month, students, families and friends rallied for Perry with fundraisers and t-shirts that said “No Spartan Fights Alone.”