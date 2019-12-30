District Court dismisses allegations made against Trumbull County engineer

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith and Trumbull County were granted judgment against former county employee Ken Kubala

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The District Court has dismissed all claims made against the Trumbull County engineer by a former county employee.

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith and Trumbull County were granted judgment against former county employee Ken Kubala.

Kubala filed a complaint against Smith in June of 2018, alleging that the county engineer created a sexually hostile environment.

Kubala worked at the Engineer’s Office for about seven years, but resigned from the position in May of 2018.

Smith denied each of the allegations made by Kubala, but the District Court was able to reach a ruling without addressing the merit of these allegations.

In the ruling, the district court stated that even if the allegations were true, Smith and Trumbull County were “entitled to judgment as a matter of law.”

“Construing the facts in a light most favorable to Plaintiff in the instant case, the Court finds that Plaintiff cannot show that Defendant Smith’s comments and conduct, taken individually or cumulatively, were sufficient to constitute severe or pervasive behavior in order to defeat summary judgment on this claim,” said Judge George Limbert.

The court also ruled against Kubala on a claim that Smith denied him First Amendment rights.