District attorney says no charges filed in I-80 crash that killed 2 high schoolers

Alexis Myers and Danielle Nelson were riding in an SUV that slid out of control on a snow-covered highway

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – After an eight month long investigation, accident reconstruction experts have officially finished piecing together details of a crash in Mercer County that killed two girls.

Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker announced that no criminal charges or vehicle violations will be filed.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 east, just west of Route 19, back on Feb. 10.

Two Hickory High School students — 16-year-old Alexis Myers and 15-year-old Danielle Nelson — were riding in an SUV that slid out of control on the snow-covered highway.

The car hit one semi, then spun around and stopped on the road, only to be hit head-on by a second semi, which killed the girls.

Investigators believe the evidence did not show any gross negligence on the part of the drivers involved in the crash.

The 17-year-old girl who was driving the SUV and another passenger were also hurt in the crash, but survived.