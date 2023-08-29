SMITH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane Agents at Animal Charity rescued seven cows it says were found in deplorable conditions.

Humane investigators and police were called to a property off of State Route 62 in Smith Township after a passerby reported the cows in distress on Monday.

Investigators found seven cows standing or lying in several feet of feces, some struggling to breathe. Workers had to remove the filth before they could get to the cows.

Four of the cows are about one year old. The others are of various ages.

The cows were taken to a sanctuary farm. One is in critical condition and another will have to be euthanized, investigators said.

Charges are expected to be filed against the owner.