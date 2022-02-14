WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A distinguished Warren veteran has passed away.

According to the Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission, Gary Gutelius died Saturday. He was 74.

Gutelius was a Vietnam War veteran, winning the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

He served on the Packard Electric Veterans Committee. He was also involved in many community service projects and was head of the Veterans Day and Memorial Day Committee in Trumbull County. He was also a Veteran Service Commissioner and represented DAV Chapter 11 and was named a “community star.”

On the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day, Gutelius traveled to Washington, D.C. and placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.