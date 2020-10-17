Dispatch: Shots fired at investigators in Warren early Saturday

A man living in the area said his surveillance video captured some video of the incident

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired at investigators early Saturday morning in Warren, according to Trumbull County dispatchers.

Dispatch logs state it happened around 12:40 a.m., leading officers to set up a perimeter around Denison Drive NW and Norwood Street NW. A K-9 was also requested to search for the shooter.

There is no indication that anyone was hit by gunfire or that a suspect was arrested.

A man living in the area said his surveillance video captured some video of the incident. It shows two cars in a pursuit, and the sound of gunshots can be heard after the vehicles are out of the camera’s view.

WKBN called police for more information, but we haven’t heard back yet.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.