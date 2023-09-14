AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A sensory wall for adults with special needs will go be put in this Monday at the Carousel Center in Austintown.

After years of planning and months of installing, this one-of-a-kind technology will be a safe haven for adults with special needs.

The head of the project Scott Austaloch tells us why the room is so special.

“There are interactive walls, but the way this was designed, was through printed electronics, so it uses the energy from your fingertips to activate the touch-points on the walls. And a user, or autistic individual or someone that is overly stimulated or needs a sense of security and calm, can navigate this wall and be in control of their environment,” Austalosh said.

Genevieve Goings from Disney Junior will be providing all the voice work for the project. She’s coming into town on Monday for the unveiling.

First News plans to talk with her and find out what this project means to her.