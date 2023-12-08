YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The magic is back in town just in time for the holiday season.

Disney On Ice’s “Into The Magic” is back at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

Families will enjoy both new and familiar characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Belle and The Beast, Moana, Olaf, and many more. Characters are fitted in elaborate costumes with lots of props while making skating on ice look easy.

“It’s a good mix of old and new Disney stories,” said Disney On Ice performer Dikki Martinez. “From the classics, we have Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, and from the newer movies we have Coco, Moana, Frozen of course. ‘Let It Go’ and ‘How Far I’ll Go’ are some of the big songs we have in the show.”

“Into The Magic” runs through this Sunday. For tickets and information, head to CovelliCentre.com.