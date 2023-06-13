YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who pleaded guilty last month to shooting a relative on the South Side was sentenced Tuesday to at least seven years in prison.

In addition to the sentence of seven to nine years that Shannon Wilson, 31, received in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a charge of felonious assault, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum also imposed an additional 30-day sentence in the county jail for contempt of court because Wilson was not dressed appropriately.

Wilson had been free on bond before her sentencing. She pleaded guilty May 17 to shooting a female relative Feb. 12 on Anoka Lane.

The shooting was over an argument over belongings, said Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Day. Day said Wilson went to her car, got a gun, walked on the porch and fired through the door.

The victim was shot twice in the leg. Police and paramedics found her in the driveway.

Tony Meranto, Wilson’s attorney, told the judge that the shooting culminated from a family dispute over the care of Wilson’s mother.

Meranto said that did not excuse her conduct but he said sometimes family situations can be very volatile.

When it was her turn to speak, Wilson declined to say anything.

Judge Krichbaum, however, had plenty to say.

“What you did, in this case, is disgusting and unforgivable and probably inexplicable,” Judge Krichbaum said. “I’m at a loss as to why and how people resort to this type of violence, this type of reaction to something they don’t like. It’s an indication of who you are.”

Judge Krichbaum also said all families have disputes but violence does nothing to solve them.

“It just flat out needs to be condemned,” Judge Krichbaum said.