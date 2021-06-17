Discussion with lawmakers centers around two big topics important to Mahoning Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local community leaders met with lawmakers in a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss what the Valley needs.

Two of the main things they were advocating for were Lordstown Motors and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

It was the fourth annual event held by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Media was not allowed inside the event, but we were told about 70 leaders were inside.

“This is our chance to really get virtual one on ones this year with members of Congress, even some lobbyists down there to let them know with one voice that these are the important issues that are important to all of us,” said Ryan McNaughton, vice president of government affairs for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.

The group spoke with Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Rob Portman and Congressman Tim Ryan, among others.